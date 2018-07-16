Suudi Arabistan hükümetinden ilginç karar! 47 oyun yasaklandı

İddiaya göre Suudi Arabistan'da 2 çocuk 'Mavi Balina' oyunu sebebiyle intihar ederek hayatını kaybetti. İlginç iddianın ardından harekete geçen Suudi Arabistan hükümeti daha ilginç bir sonuca imza attı.
Hükümet aralarında şiddetin neredeyse 0 olduğu oyunlara bile yasak getirdi. Listeye bakıldığında yasaklanan oyunların gelişi güzel hazırlandığı düşünülüyor.
Yasaklanan oyunların tam listesini hemen aşağıdan görebilirsiniz.
Agents of Mayhem
Assassins Creed 2
Attack on Titan 2
Bayonetta 2
Clash of the Titans
Dante's Inferno
Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition
Deadpool
Deception IV: The Nightmare Process
Deus Ex Mankind Divided
Devils Third
DmC – Definitive edition
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
Draw to Death
Final Fantasy Dissidia
Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2
God of War 1
God of War 2
God of War 3
Grand Theft Auto V
Heavy Rain
Hitman: Absolution (2012)
Life is Strange
Mafia 2
Mafia 3
Metro Redux
Okami
One Piece Burning Blood
Past Cure
Prison Architect
Resident Evil 5
Resident Evil 6
Saints Row IV
SplatterHouse
Street Fighter V
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary
The Order 1886
The Saboteur
The Witcher 3
The Nonary Game
Thief
Vampyr
Watch Dogs
Wolfenstein 2
Wolfenstein: The New Order
YO-KAI WATCH