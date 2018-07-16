Haberin Gündemi - Son Dakika Haberler ve Gündem Haberleri

Dünya - - Editör: Özgür ÖZ

Suudi Arabistan hükümetinden ilginç karar! 47 oyun yasaklandı

Suudi Arabistan'da hayatını kaybeden iki çocuğun bedeli oyunlara patladı. Hükümet şiddetle alakalı ve alakasız 47 oyuna yasak getirdi.

İddiaya göre Suudi Arabistan'da 2 çocuk 'Mavi Balina' oyunu sebebiyle intihar ederek hayatını kaybetti. İlginç iddianın ardından harekete geçen Suudi Arabistan hükümeti daha ilginç bir sonuca imza attı.

Hükümet aralarında şiddetin neredeyse 0 olduğu oyunlara bile yasak getirdi. Listeye bakıldığında yasaklanan oyunların gelişi güzel hazırlandığı düşünülüyor.

Yasaklanan oyunların tam listesini hemen aşağıdan görebilirsiniz.

Agents of Mayhem
Assassins Creed 2
Attack on Titan 2
Bayonetta 2
Clash of the Titans
Dante's Inferno
Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition
Deadpool
Deception IV: The Nightmare Process
Deus Ex Mankind Divided
Devils Third
DmC – Definitive edition
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
Draw to Death
Final Fantasy Dissidia
Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2
God of War 1
God of War 2
God of War 3
Grand Theft Auto V
Heavy Rain
Hitman: Absolution (2012)
Life is Strange
Mafia 2
Mafia 3
Metro Redux
Okami
One Piece Burning Blood
Past Cure
Prison Architect
Resident Evil 5
Resident Evil 6
Saints Row IV
SplatterHouse
Street Fighter V
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary
The Order 1886
The Saboteur
The Witcher 3
The Nonary Game
Thief
Vampyr
Watch Dogs
Wolfenstein 2
Wolfenstein: The New Order
YO-KAI WATCH


