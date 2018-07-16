Suudi Arabistan hükümetinden ilginç karar! 47 oyun yasaklandı

İddiaya göre Suudi Arabistan'da 2 çocuk 'Mavi Balina' oyunu sebebiyle intihar ederek hayatını kaybetti. İlginç iddianın ardından harekete geçen Suudi Arabistan hükümeti daha ilginç bir sonuca imza attı.

Hükümet aralarında şiddetin neredeyse 0 olduğu oyunlara bile yasak getirdi. Listeye bakıldığında yasaklanan oyunların gelişi güzel hazırlandığı düşünülüyor.

Yasaklanan oyunların tam listesini hemen aşağıdan görebilirsiniz.

Agents of Mayhem

Assassins Creed 2

Attack on Titan 2

Bayonetta 2

Clash of the Titans

Dante's Inferno

Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition

Deadpool

Deception IV: The Nightmare Process

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Devils Third

DmC – Definitive edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

Draw to Death

Final Fantasy Dissidia

Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2

God of War 1

God of War 2

God of War 3

Grand Theft Auto V

Heavy Rain

Hitman: Absolution (2012)

Life is Strange

Mafia 2

Mafia 3

Metro Redux

Okami

One Piece Burning Blood

Past Cure

Prison Architect

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Saints Row IV

SplatterHouse

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary

The Order 1886

The Saboteur

The Witcher 3

The Nonary Game

Thief

Vampyr

Watch Dogs

Wolfenstein 2

Wolfenstein: The New Order

YO-KAI WATCH