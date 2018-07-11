Haberin Gündemi - Son Dakika Haberler ve Gündem Haberleri

Haberin Gündemi - Son Dakika Haberler ve Gündem Haberleri

Haberin Gündemi - Tarafsız ve Doğru Haberin Adresi

FLAŞ HABER
Sol Ok
Sağ Ok
Menü
Ara
Facebook Twitter
Haberin Gündemi - Son Dakika Haberler ve Gündem Haberleri ANASAYFASPORGÜNDEMPOLİTİKADÜNYATEKNOLOJİEKONOMİEĞİTİMMAGAZİNYAŞAMKADIN
Darksiders III 3 ön siparişe açıldı oyunun fiyatı cep yakıyor
Facebook Twitter Google Plus WhatsApp Tumblr Yazdır Büyüt Küçült
Teknoloji - - Editör: Özgür ÖZ

Darksiders III 3 ön siparişe açıldı oyunun fiyatı cep yakıyor

Geçtiğimiz günlerde resmi çıkış tarihi açıklanan Darksiders III ön siparişe açıldı. Ancak fiyatlar ülkemizde cep yakıyor.

Geçtiğimiz günlerde çıkış tarihi ve farklı sürümleri açıklanan Darksiders III ülkemizde ön siparişe açıldı.

27 Kasım'da PlayStation 4, Xbox One ve PC için çıkış yapacak olan Darksider III'ün fiyatlarına ve sürümlerine aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

İşte fiyatlar:

– PS Store Standard Edition -- 179,00 TL
– PS Store Deluxe Edition -- 209,00 TL
– PS Store Blades & Whip Edition -- 269,00 TL

– Xbox Store Standard Edition -- 145,00 TL
– Xbox Store Deluxe Edition -- 193,50 TL
– Xbox Store Blades & Whip Edition -- 256,50 TL

– Steam Standard Edition -- 269,00 TL
– Steam Deluxe Edition -- 314,12 TL


Facebook Twitter Google Plus WhatsApp
  YORUM YAP / YORUM OKU
Yorum
BU HABERİ OKUYANLAR BUNLARI DA OKUDU
Darksiders III 3 ön siparişe açıldı oyunun fiyatı cep yakıyor
Tokyo Ghoul oyunu re Call to Exist ne zaman çıkıyor
BTK'ya Göre Kızlar Stres, Erkekler Hava Atmak İçin Oyun Oynuyor
Anthem için 20 dakikalık yeni bir oynanış videosu yayınlandı - Boss savaşıda var!
3 Aylık PlayStation Plus indirime girdi
Hitman 2 nerede geçecek
Darksiders III 3 resmi çıkış tarihi duyuruldu Ne zaman çıkıyor
Rocket League Xbox Game Pass servisine geliyor
Titanfall Online iptal edildi
-
Çok Okunanlar
Glass filmi için ilk poster yayınlandı
Glass filmi için ilk poster yayınlandı
AK Parti'den Süleyman Soylu'nun açıklamalarına yanıt
AK Parti'den Süleyman Soylu'nun açıklamalarına yanıt
Cyberpunk 2077 ve İstanbul 2077 fragmanı!
Cyberpunk 2077 ve İstanbul 2077 fragmanı!
Leo DiCaprio ve Brad Pitt, Tarantino filminde buluştu!
Leo DiCaprio ve Brad Pitt, Tarantino filminde buluştu!
Mount Blade II Bannerlord ne zaman çıkacak Çıkış tarihi
Mount Blade II Bannerlord ne zaman çıkacak Çıkış tarihi
Avengers 4'te Hawkeye olacak mı
Avengers 4'te Hawkeye olacak mı
Yazarlar
Sağ Ok Sol Ok
Kadın
Sağ Ok Sol Ok
2018 Yazına Damga Vuracak Saç Modelleri
2018 Yazına Damga Vuracak Saç Modelleri
Profesyonel Makyaj Önerileri Nelerdir?
Profesyonel Makyaj Önerileri Nelerdir?
Bacaklarınızı Olduğundan İnce Ve Daha Uzun Gösterecek Yöntemler Nelerdir?
Bacaklarınızı Olduğundan İnce Ve Daha Uzun Gösterecek Yöntemler Nelerdir?
Hamilelikte Pilates
Hamilelikte Pilates
Dünya Kadınlar Günü Neden Kutlanır?
Dünya Kadınlar Günü Neden Kutlanır?
Son Haberler
Darksiders III 3 ön siparişe açıldı oyunun fiyatı cep yakıyor
Darksiders III 3 ön siparişe açıldı oyunun fiyatı cep yakıyor
Tokyo Ghoul oyunu re Call to Exist ne zaman çıkıyor
Tokyo Ghoul oyunu re Call to Exist ne zaman çıkıyor
BTK'ya Göre Kızlar Stres, Erkekler Hava Atmak İçin Oyun Oynuyor
BTK'ya Göre Kızlar Stres, Erkekler Hava Atmak İçin Oyun Oynuyor
Anthem için 20 dakikalık yeni bir oynanış videosu yayınlandı - Boss savaşıda var!
Anthem için 20 dakikalık yeni bir oynanış videosu yayınlandı - Boss savaşıda var!
3 Aylık PlayStation Plus indirime girdi
3 Aylık PlayStation Plus indirime girdi
Hitman 2 nerede geçecek
Hitman 2 nerede geçecek
Darksiders III 3 resmi çıkış tarihi duyuruldu Ne zaman çıkıyor
Darksiders III 3 resmi çıkış tarihi duyuruldu Ne zaman çıkıyor
Rocket League Xbox Game Pass servisine geliyor
Rocket League Xbox Game Pass servisine geliyor
Titanfall Online iptal edildi
Titanfall Online iptal edildi
Steam 2018 en çok satan oyunları ne
Steam 2018 en çok satan oyunları ne
CNN Türk yorumcusu Nebi Miş kimdir kaç yaşında nerelidir?
CNN Türk yorumcusu Nebi Miş kimdir kaç yaşında nerelidir?
Çorlu'da yolcu treni raydan çıktı ölü ve yaralılar var
Çorlu'da yolcu treni raydan çıktı ölü ve yaralılar var

ANASAYFA | GÜNÜN HABERLERİ | FOTO GALERİ | VİDEO GALERİ | KÜNYE | REKLAM | İLETİŞİM | RSS
Haberingundemi.com'da yayınlanan her türlü yazı ve haber kaynak belirtilmeden kullanılamaz.


Spor Gündem Politika Dünya Teknoloji Ekonomi Eğitim Magazin Yaşam Kadın Sağlık