Darksiders III 3 ön siparişe açıldı oyunun fiyatı cep yakıyor

Geçtiğimiz günlerde çıkış tarihi ve farklı sürümleri açıklanan Darksiders III ülkemizde ön siparişe açıldı.
27 Kasım'da PlayStation 4, Xbox One ve PC için çıkış yapacak olan Darksider III'ün fiyatlarına ve sürümlerine aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.
İşte fiyatlar:
– PS Store Standard Edition -- 179,00 TL
– PS Store Deluxe Edition -- 209,00 TL
– PS Store Blades & Whip Edition -- 269,00 TL
– Xbox Store Standard Edition -- 145,00 TL
– Xbox Store Deluxe Edition -- 193,50 TL
– Xbox Store Blades & Whip Edition -- 256,50 TL
– Steam Standard Edition -- 269,00 TL
– Steam Deluxe Edition -- 314,12 TL